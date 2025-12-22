CloudMatos Prompt Firewall: Firewall for LLM systems preventing prompt injection, data leaks & jailbreaks. built by CloudMatos. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Prompt validation and sanitization, Response scrubbing and data redaction, Real-time threat detection with jailbreak signatures..

Confident Security: Platform for securing, governing, and monitoring AI/LLM deployments. built by Confident Security. Core capabilities include LLM guardrails for input/output policy enforcement, Prompt injection detection and blocking, AI data loss prevention..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.