Matos Automated Attack Surface Management: Automated ASM tool for multi-cloud environments with continuous asset discovery. built by CloudMatos. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery of internet-facing assets, Automated scanning of domains and IP addresses, CVE and configuration gap detection..

ConnectSecure Attack Surface Scanning: External attack surface scanning for MSPs to identify vulnerabilities. built by ConnectSecure. Core capabilities include External deep attack surface scanning, Network host scanning, Web application analysis..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.