Matos Automated Attack Surface Management: Automated ASM tool for multi-cloud environments with continuous asset discovery. built by CloudMatos. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery of internet-facing assets, Automated scanning of domains and IP addresses, CVE and configuration gap detection..

Cobalt Attack Surface Monitoring: Continuous external asset discovery and monitoring with daily domain scans. built by Cobalt. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and cataloging of all internet-facing assets under verified domains, Daily domain scans to detect new hosts, port modifications, and certificate updates, Shadow IT identification by mapping previously unknown external assets..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.