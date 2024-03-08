Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cloudlist is a free cyber asset attack surface management tool. Lansweeper is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Lansweeper. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Blue teams managing multiple cloud providers but drowning in manual asset discovery will find Cloudlist's value in its zero-friction enumeration: point it at your AWS, Azure, and GCP accounts and get a normalized inventory without the weeks of API integration work that commercial CAASM tools demand. The free pricing model and 1,011 GitHub stars reflect real adoption among practitioners who need asset visibility fast, not a sales cycle. Skip this if your organization needs correlation with vulnerability data or behavioral baselines; Cloudlist is inventory only, leaving the attack surface prioritization to your existing tools.
IT asset and vulnerability teams managing hybrid infrastructure across on-premises, cloud, and OT environments should start with Lansweeper for its ability to surface unmanaged and rogue assets that discovery tools usually miss. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0 with data normalization that actually works across vendors and firmware versions, reducing the manual reconciliation that kills asset programs in mid-market shops. Skip this if you need deep forensic investigation or incident response; Lansweeper is discovery and inventory, not threat hunting.
A multi-cloud asset enumeration tool that helps blue teams centralize and inventory assets across multiple cloud providers with minimal configuration.
AI cyber asset intelligence platform for IT/OT/cloud discovery & inventory.
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Common questions about comparing Cloudlist vs Lansweeper for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Cloudlist: A multi-cloud asset enumeration tool that helps blue teams centralize and inventory assets across multiple cloud providers with minimal configuration..
Lansweeper: AI cyber asset intelligence platform for IT/OT/cloud discovery & inventory. built by Lansweeper. Core capabilities include Automated IT asset discovery (servers, workstations, unmanaged and rogue assets), OT discovery to bridge the IT-OT gap, Cloud and virtual environment discovery across providers..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cloudlist is open-source with 1,011 GitHub stars. Lansweeper is developed by Lansweeper. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cloudlist and Lansweeper serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Inventory. Key differences: Cloudlist is Free while Lansweeper is Commercial, Cloudlist is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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