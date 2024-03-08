Cloudlist

Blue teams managing multiple cloud providers but drowning in manual asset discovery will find Cloudlist's value in its zero-friction enumeration: point it at your AWS, Azure, and GCP accounts and get a normalized inventory without the weeks of API integration work that commercial CAASM tools demand. The free pricing model and 1,011 GitHub stars reflect real adoption among practitioners who need asset visibility fast, not a sales cycle. Skip this if your organization needs correlation with vulnerability data or behavioral baselines; Cloudlist is inventory only, leaving the attack surface prioritization to your existing tools.