Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ApexaiQ is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by ApexaiQ. Cloudlist is a free cyber asset attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Blue teams managing multiple cloud providers but drowning in manual asset discovery will find Cloudlist's value in its zero-friction enumeration: point it at your AWS, Azure, and GCP accounts and get a normalized inventory without the weeks of API integration work that commercial CAASM tools demand. The free pricing model and 1,011 GitHub stars reflect real adoption among practitioners who need asset visibility fast, not a sales cycle. Skip this if your organization needs correlation with vulnerability data or behavioral baselines; Cloudlist is inventory only, leaving the attack surface prioritization to your existing tools.
Continuous IT asset discovery, inventory mgmt, and risk assurance platform.
A multi-cloud asset enumeration tool that helps blue teams centralize and inventory assets across multiple cloud providers with minimal configuration.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing ApexaiQ vs Cloudlist for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
ApexaiQ: Continuous IT asset discovery, inventory mgmt, and risk assurance platform. built by ApexaiQ. Core capabilities include Continuous IT asset discovery and inventory management, Asset risk rating and scoring, Remediation prioritization..
Cloudlist: A multi-cloud asset enumeration tool that helps blue teams centralize and inventory assets across multiple cloud providers with minimal configuration..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ApexaiQ is developed by ApexaiQ. Cloudlist is open-source with 1,011 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ApexaiQ and Cloudlist serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Inventory. Key differences: ApexaiQ is Commercial while Cloudlist is Free, Cloudlist is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox