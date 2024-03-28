Security teams auditing their cloud footprint without a dedicated budget will find Cloud_enum invaluable; it's free, open-source, and catches publicly exposed resources across AWS, Azure, and GCP that paid tools often miss during initial reconnaissance. The 2,036 GitHub stars and active community contributions signal real-world adoption among practitioners who validate its enumeration accuracy. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or remediation workflows; Cloud_enum is a point-in-time scanner best run monthly or before major assessments, not a runtime detection tool.

S3BucketList

Security teams hunting for exposed S3 buckets during reconnaissance will find S3BucketList useful for its passive discovery approach; the Chrome extension catches bucket references embedded in web traffic that traditional scanners miss entirely. With 124 GitHub stars and zero setup friction, it's practical for small AppSec or cloud security teams that need quick surface-level visibility without deploying infrastructure. Skip this if you need automated continuous monitoring or remediation workflows; S3BucketList is a lightweight reconnaissance aid, not a replacement for cloud posture management tools.