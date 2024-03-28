Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cloud_enum is a free external attack surface management tool. S3BucketList is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams auditing their cloud footprint without a dedicated budget will find Cloud_enum invaluable; it's free, open-source, and catches publicly exposed resources across AWS, Azure, and GCP that paid tools often miss during initial reconnaissance. The 2,036 GitHub stars and active community contributions signal real-world adoption among practitioners who validate its enumeration accuracy. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or remediation workflows; Cloud_enum is a point-in-time scanner best run monthly or before major assessments, not a runtime detection tool.
Security teams hunting for exposed S3 buckets during reconnaissance will find S3BucketList useful for its passive discovery approach; the Chrome extension catches bucket references embedded in web traffic that traditional scanners miss entirely. With 124 GitHub stars and zero setup friction, it's practical for small AppSec or cloud security teams that need quick surface-level visibility without deploying infrastructure. Skip this if you need automated continuous monitoring or remediation workflows; S3BucketList is a lightweight reconnaissance aid, not a replacement for cloud posture management tools.
Cloud_enum is a multi-cloud OSINT tool that enumerates publicly accessible resources across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud platforms for security assessment purposes.
A Chrome extension that automatically detects and lists Amazon S3 buckets while browsing websites.
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Common questions about comparing Cloud_enum vs S3BucketList for your external attack surface management needs.
Cloud_enum: Cloud_enum is a multi-cloud OSINT tool that enumerates publicly accessible resources across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud platforms for security assessment purposes..
S3BucketList: A Chrome extension that automatically detects and lists Amazon S3 buckets while browsing websites..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cloud_enum is open-source with 2,036 GitHub stars. S3BucketList is open-source with 124 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cloud_enum and S3BucketList serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Enumeration, Reconnaissance, AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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