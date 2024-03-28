Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cloud_enum is a free external attack surface management tool. GrayHatWarfare Buckets is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams auditing their cloud footprint without a dedicated budget will find Cloud_enum invaluable; it's free, open-source, and catches publicly exposed resources across AWS, Azure, and GCP that paid tools often miss during initial reconnaissance. The 2,036 GitHub stars and active community contributions signal real-world adoption among practitioners who validate its enumeration accuracy. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or remediation workflows; Cloud_enum is a point-in-time scanner best run monthly or before major assessments, not a runtime detection tool.
Security teams running cloud-native applications on AWS should use GrayHatWarfare Buckets as a free first pass on S3 exposure; it finds what your CSPM misses because it actually enumerates bucket contents, not just permissions. Most open S3 breaches still stem from misconfigured public access rather than credential theft, making keyword and file extension searches genuinely effective for identifying sensitive data before attackers do. Skip this if your threat model assumes attackers have valid AWS credentials or if you need continuous monitoring; GrayHatWarfare is a point-in-time discovery tool, not a watcher.
Cloud_enum is a multi-cloud OSINT tool that enumerates publicly accessible resources across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud platforms for security assessment purposes.
A search engine for open Amazon S3 buckets and their contents, allowing users to search for files using keywords, filename extensions, and full path.
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Common questions about comparing Cloud_enum vs GrayHatWarfare Buckets for your external attack surface management needs.
Cloud_enum: Cloud_enum is a multi-cloud OSINT tool that enumerates publicly accessible resources across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud platforms for security assessment purposes..
GrayHatWarfare Buckets: A search engine for open Amazon S3 buckets and their contents, allowing users to search for files using keywords, filename extensions, and full path..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cloud_enum and GrayHatWarfare Buckets serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover AWS. Key differences: Cloud_enum is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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