Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cloud_enum is a free external attack surface management tool. CloudScraper is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams auditing their cloud footprint without a dedicated budget will find Cloud_enum invaluable; it's free, open-source, and catches publicly exposed resources across AWS, Azure, and GCP that paid tools often miss during initial reconnaissance. The 2,036 GitHub stars and active community contributions signal real-world adoption among practitioners who validate its enumeration accuracy. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or remediation workflows; Cloud_enum is a point-in-time scanner best run monthly or before major assessments, not a runtime detection tool.
Security teams hunting exposed cloud storage misconfigurations will move fastest with CloudScraper because it's free and requires no credentials to enumerate S3, Azure blob, and DigitalOcean resources across your attack surface. The 529 GitHub stars reflect active community use, and the zero-friction deployment means you can scan for leaky buckets in minutes rather than weeks of procurement. Skip this if you need ongoing monitoring or remediation workflows; CloudScraper is a reconnaissance tool, not a compliance engine.
Cloud_enum is a multi-cloud OSINT tool that enumerates publicly accessible resources across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud platforms for security assessment purposes.
CloudScraper is an enumeration tool that discovers cloud storage resources including S3 buckets, Azure blobs, and DigitalOcean Spaces across target environments.
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Common questions about comparing Cloud_enum vs CloudScraper for your external attack surface management needs.
Cloud_enum: Cloud_enum is a multi-cloud OSINT tool that enumerates publicly accessible resources across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud platforms for security assessment purposes..
CloudScraper: CloudScraper is an enumeration tool that discovers cloud storage resources including S3 buckets, Azure blobs, and DigitalOcean Spaces across target environments..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cloud_enum is open-source with 2,036 GitHub stars. CloudScraper is open-source with 529 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cloud_enum and CloudScraper serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Enumeration, Azure, Reconnaissance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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