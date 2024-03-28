Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CloudBrute is a free external attack surface management tool. TruffleHog Forager is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Truffle Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams conducting offensive cloud reconnaissance on their own AWS, Azure, and GCP environments will get the most from CloudBrute; it's free, which means you can run it repeatedly without budget approval cycles that kill momentum on pentest schedules. The 1,042 GitHub stars indicate solid community validation for finding exposed infrastructure that standard cloud provider native tools miss. Skip this if your team lacks hands-on CLI comfort or needs guided remediation workflows; CloudBrute is a discovery hammer, not a ticketing system.
Teams managing developer access and third-party integrations across multiple cloud providers should choose TruffleHog Forager for its ability to catch live credentials before attackers exploit them, not just flag suspicious strings in logs. The tool's verification engine and linking to AWS and GCP account IDs means you're catching active keys tied to real infrastructure within minutes of public exposure, addressing the critical gap between discovery and confirmation that most teams botch. Skip this if your threat model doesn't include leaked secrets as a primary attack vector, or if you need deep forensics and remediation guidance beyond the initial alert.
A black-box reconnaissance tool that discovers cloud infrastructure, files, and applications across major cloud providers for security testing purposes.
Scans public internet for leaked cloud service keys and verifies them
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Common questions about comparing CloudBrute vs TruffleHog Forager for your external attack surface management needs.
CloudBrute: A black-box reconnaissance tool that discovers cloud infrastructure, files, and applications across major cloud providers for security testing purposes..
TruffleHog Forager: Scans public internet for leaked cloud service keys and verifies them. built by Truffle Security. Core capabilities include Public internet scanning for cloud service keys, GitHub push event monitoring, NPM package scanning..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CloudBrute is open-source with 1,042 GitHub stars. TruffleHog Forager is developed by Truffle Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CloudBrute and TruffleHog Forager serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover GCP, AWS. Key differences: CloudBrute is Free while TruffleHog Forager is Commercial, CloudBrute is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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