Security teams conducting offensive cloud reconnaissance on their own AWS, Azure, and GCP environments will get the most from CloudBrute; it's free, which means you can run it repeatedly without budget approval cycles that kill momentum on pentest schedules. The 1,042 GitHub stars indicate solid community validation for finding exposed infrastructure that standard cloud provider native tools miss. Skip this if your team lacks hands-on CLI comfort or needs guided remediation workflows; CloudBrute is a discovery hammer, not a ticketing system.

TruffleHog Forager

Teams managing developer access and third-party integrations across multiple cloud providers should choose TruffleHog Forager for its ability to catch live credentials before attackers exploit them, not just flag suspicious strings in logs. The tool's verification engine and linking to AWS and GCP account IDs means you're catching active keys tied to real infrastructure within minutes of public exposure, addressing the critical gap between discovery and confirmation that most teams botch. Skip this if your threat model doesn't include leaked secrets as a primary attack vector, or if you need deep forensics and remediation guidance beyond the initial alert.