Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CloudBrute is a free external attack surface management tool. Smogcloud is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams conducting offensive cloud reconnaissance on their own AWS, Azure, and GCP environments will get the most from CloudBrute; it's free, which means you can run it repeatedly without budget approval cycles that kill momentum on pentest schedules. The 1,042 GitHub stars indicate solid community validation for finding exposed infrastructure that standard cloud provider native tools miss. Skip this if your team lacks hands-on CLI comfort or needs guided remediation workflows; CloudBrute is a discovery hammer, not a ticketing system.
AWS security teams managing multiple accounts will find Smogcloud's value in its speed; a Go-based tool discovers internet-facing assets faster than clicking through the console, and the free pricing removes procurement friction for proof-of-concept work. Its 347 GitHub stars signal active maintenance and community trust, which matters for tools living in your IaC pipeline. Skip this if you need multi-cloud coverage or deep asset context beyond discovery; Smogcloud is deliberately AWS-only and lightweight on enrichment.
A black-box reconnaissance tool that discovers cloud infrastructure, files, and applications across major cloud providers for security testing purposes.
A Go-based tool for discovering and inventorying internet-facing AWS assets across single or multiple accounts to help maintain comprehensive cloud attack surface visibility.
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Common questions about comparing CloudBrute vs Smogcloud for your external attack surface management needs.
CloudBrute: A black-box reconnaissance tool that discovers cloud infrastructure, files, and applications across major cloud providers for security testing purposes..
Smogcloud: A Go-based tool for discovering and inventorying internet-facing AWS assets across single or multiple accounts to help maintain comprehensive cloud attack surface visibility..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CloudBrute is open-source with 1,042 GitHub stars. Smogcloud is open-source with 347 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CloudBrute and Smogcloud serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance, AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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