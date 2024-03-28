Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CloudBrute is a free external attack surface management tool. crt.sh is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams conducting offensive cloud reconnaissance on their own AWS, Azure, and GCP environments will get the most from CloudBrute; it's free, which means you can run it repeatedly without budget approval cycles that kill momentum on pentest schedules. The 1,042 GitHub stars indicate solid community validation for finding exposed infrastructure that standard cloud provider native tools miss. Skip this if your team lacks hands-on CLI comfort or needs guided remediation workflows; CloudBrute is a discovery hammer, not a ticketing system.
Security teams doing threat intelligence or domain monitoring should use crt.sh as a free, fast way to spot certificate issuance anomalies that signal domain takeover or phishing campaigns before they scale. Certificate Transparency logs index roughly 15 billion certificates, giving you real-time visibility into what's been legitimately issued against your domains and competitors' infrastructure. Skip this if you need automated alerting or integration into your SIEM; crt.sh is a lookup tool, not a monitoring platform, and catching malicious certificates requires manual checks or custom scripting.
A black-box reconnaissance tool that discovers cloud infrastructure, files, and applications across major cloud providers for security testing purposes.
Bash script for subdomain enumeration via crt.sh certificate transparency logs.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing CloudBrute vs crt.sh for your external attack surface management needs.
CloudBrute: A black-box reconnaissance tool that discovers cloud infrastructure, files, and applications across major cloud providers for security testing purposes..
crt.sh: Bash script for subdomain enumeration via crt.sh certificate transparency logs. Core capabilities include Subdomain enumeration via certificate transparency logs, Automated querying of crt.sh website, Parsing and filtering of crt.sh output..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CloudBrute and crt.sh serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance, Bug Bounty. Key differences: CloudBrute is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox