Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cloud Reports is a free cloud security posture management tool. Orca Security CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Orca Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams with limited budgets who need fast compliance visibility across AWS, Azure, or GCP should start with Cloud Reports; it runs free and generates reports against CIS benchmarks without requiring agents or cloud connectors. The 282 GitHub stars and active open-source community signal real adoption, though this is a scanning tool that excels at assessment over continuous monitoring. Skip this if you need real-time alerting or drift detection,Cloud Reports runs on-demand and won't catch infrastructure changes between scans.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from Orca Security CSPM because its attack path visualization actually tells you which misconfigurations matter instead of burying you in thousands of findings. The 2,500+ controls across AWS, Azure, and GCP paired with AI-generated remediation code means your team can move from detection to fix without translating between tools. Skip this if you need a tightly integrated SIEM or runtime threat detection; Orca excels at the compliance and posture side of the house but doesn't replace behavioral monitoring.
A cloud security assessment tool that collects cloud resource information, analyzes it against best practices, and generates compliance reports in multiple formats.
CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt
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Common questions about comparing Cloud Reports vs Orca Security CSPM for your cloud security posture management needs.
Cloud Reports: A cloud security assessment tool that collects cloud resource information, analyzes it against best practices, and generates compliance reports in multiple formats..
Orca Security CSPM: CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cloud Reports is open-source with 282 GitHub stars. Orca Security CSPM is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cloud Reports and Orca Security CSPM serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools. Key differences: Cloud Reports is Free while Orca Security CSPM is Commercial, Cloud Reports is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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