DevSecOps teams building infrastructure-as-code pipelines need Clinv because it tracks digital assets through CLI integration without requiring agents or dashboards. Free pricing and GitHub-native workflow mean you can wire it into CI/CD before your first budget cycle. Skip this if you need visual asset mapping, role-based access controls, or a web UI; Clinv is deliberately stripped down for engineers who live in terminals and version control.

ditno Asset Inventory

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT will benefit most from ditno Asset Inventory's automated discovery paired with CIA-based criticality scoring, which cuts through the noise by flagging what actually matters to your business first. The trust scoring engine that feeds access control recommendations gives you a concrete security posture signal beyond raw vulnerability counts, and real-time dependency mapping prevents the classic mistake of patching an asset without seeing what breaks downstream. Skip this if your organization has a locked-down, fully documented asset estate and mature CMDB; ditno solves the discovery and classification problem, not the enforcement layer.