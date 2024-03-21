Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Clinv is a free cyber asset attack surface management tool. ditno Asset Inventory is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by ditno. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
DevSecOps teams building infrastructure-as-code pipelines need Clinv because it tracks digital assets through CLI integration without requiring agents or dashboards. Free pricing and GitHub-native workflow mean you can wire it into CI/CD before your first budget cycle. Skip this if you need visual asset mapping, role-based access controls, or a web UI; Clinv is deliberately stripped down for engineers who live in terminals and version control.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT will benefit most from ditno Asset Inventory's automated discovery paired with CIA-based criticality scoring, which cuts through the noise by flagging what actually matters to your business first. The trust scoring engine that feeds access control recommendations gives you a concrete security posture signal beyond raw vulnerability counts, and real-time dependency mapping prevents the classic mistake of patching an asset without seeing what breaks downstream. Skip this if your organization has a locked-down, fully documented asset estate and mature CMDB; ditno solves the discovery and classification problem, not the enforcement layer.
Clinv is a command line DevSecOps asset inventory tool for tracking and managing digital assets across organizational infrastructure.
IT asset inventory tool with CIA ratings, trust scoring, and vuln tracking.
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Common questions about comparing Clinv vs ditno Asset Inventory for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Clinv: Clinv is a command line DevSecOps asset inventory tool for tracking and managing digital assets across organizational infrastructure..
ditno Asset Inventory: IT asset inventory tool with CIA ratings, trust scoring, and vuln tracking. built by ditno. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and cataloging of applications and assets, Real-time inventory updates and change tracking, Detailed asset metadata and dependency mapping..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Clinv and ditno Asset Inventory serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Inventory. Key differences: Clinv is Free while ditno Asset Inventory is Commercial, Clinv is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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