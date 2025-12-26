Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Clear Infosec. Siemba EASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Siemba. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow assets and third-party risk will find the most value in Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management because it actually tracks what you don't know you own, then ties exposure back to supply chain connections. The Mandiant threat intelligence integration means you're seeing your gaps through an attacker's lens, not just a compliance checklist. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 employees or already has mature internal asset inventory processes; the tool's strength is surfacing unknowns at scale, which doesn't solve the problem if you already have one.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT and forgotten assets will get the most from Siemba EASM because it discovers external-facing infrastructure without needing credentials or network access. The platform maps to all four relevant NIST CSF 2.0 functions,Asset Management, Risk Assessment, Continuous Monitoring, and Infrastructure Resilience,which reflects real coverage across the attack surface lifecycle rather than point-in-time scanning. Skip this if your organization already has mature asset inventory processes or if you need deep integration with existing ticketing workflows; Siemba prioritizes discovery and monitoring visibility over downstream remediation automation.
Attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability monitoring
AI-driven EASM platform for discovering and monitoring external-facing assets
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Common questions about comparing Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management vs Siemba EASM for your external attack surface management needs.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management: Attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability monitoring. built by Clear Infosec. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and inventory, Cloud resource discovery, Third-party and partner association identification..
Siemba EASM: AI-driven EASM platform for discovering and monitoring external-facing assets. built by Siemba. Core capabilities include External asset discovery without credentials, Real-time monitoring of domains, subdomains, and IPs, TLS configuration and certificate vulnerability detection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management differentiates with Automated asset discovery and inventory, Cloud resource discovery, Third-party and partner association identification. Siemba EASM differentiates with External asset discovery without credentials, Real-time monitoring of domains, subdomains, and IPs, TLS configuration and certificate vulnerability detection.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management is developed by Clear Infosec. Siemba EASM is developed by Siemba. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management and Siemba EASM serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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