Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management: Attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability monitoring. built by Clear Infosec. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and inventory, Cloud resource discovery, Third-party and partner association identification..

Siemba EASM: AI-driven EASM platform for discovering and monitoring external-facing assets. built by Siemba. Core capabilities include External asset discovery without credentials, Real-time monitoring of domains, subdomains, and IPs, TLS configuration and certificate vulnerability detection..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.