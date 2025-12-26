Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Clear Infosec. Intruder Discover Attack Surface is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Intruder. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow assets and third-party risk will find the most value in Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management because it actually tracks what you don't know you own, then ties exposure back to supply chain connections. The Mandiant threat intelligence integration means you're seeing your gaps through an attacker's lens, not just a compliance checklist. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 employees or already has mature internal asset inventory processes; the tool's strength is surfacing unknowns at scale, which doesn't solve the problem if you already have one.
Intruder Discover Attack Surface
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated security infrastructure will find real value in Intruder Discover Attack Surface for closing the visibility gap on cloud-exposed assets. The platform's multi-cloud integration across AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure combined with automatic discovery means you're not manually hunting for forgotten instances or misconfigured buckets. The honest limitation: this tool prioritizes asset discovery and continuous scanning over remediation workflows, so teams expecting built-in fix guidance or deep integration with your existing SOAR should look elsewhere.
Attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability monitoring
Attack surface management platform for discovering and securing exposed assets
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management vs Intruder Discover Attack Surface for your external attack surface management needs.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management: Attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability monitoring. built by Clear Infosec. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and inventory, Cloud resource discovery, Third-party and partner association identification..
Intruder Discover Attack Surface: Attack surface management platform for discovering and securing exposed assets. built by Intruder. Core capabilities include Subdomain discovery and enumeration, Automatic cloud asset discovery and scanning, Continuous network scanning..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management differentiates with Automated asset discovery and inventory, Cloud resource discovery, Third-party and partner association identification. Intruder Discover Attack Surface differentiates with Subdomain discovery and enumeration, Automatic cloud asset discovery and scanning, Continuous network scanning.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management is developed by Clear Infosec. Intruder Discover Attack Surface is developed by Intruder. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management integrates with Mandiant. Intruder Discover Attack Surface integrates with AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, Cloudflare. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management and Intruder Discover Attack Surface serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox