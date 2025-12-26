Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Clear Infosec. GoSecure Titan® Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by GoSecure. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow assets and third-party risk will find the most value in Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management because it actually tracks what you don't know you own, then ties exposure back to supply chain connections. The Mandiant threat intelligence integration means you're seeing your gaps through an attacker's lens, not just a compliance checklist. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 employees or already has mature internal asset inventory processes; the tool's strength is surfacing unknowns at scale, which doesn't solve the problem if you already have one.
GoSecure Titan® Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged cloud sprawl should pick GoSecure Titan® Attack Surface Management for its continuous discovery across hybrid environments, which catches shadow IT assets most manual audits miss. The real differentiator is the Titan MXDR integration, which validates whether discovered misconfigurations actually pose exploitable risk rather than just flagging noise. Skip this if your attack surface is stable and internal; it's built for organizations that spin up cloud resources faster than inventory can track them.
Attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability monitoring
Discovers, monitors, and assesses external attack surface assets continuously.
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Common questions about comparing Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management vs GoSecure Titan® Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management: Attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability monitoring. built by Clear Infosec. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and inventory, Cloud resource discovery, Third-party and partner association identification..
GoSecure Titan® Attack Surface Management: Discovers, monitors, and assesses external attack surface assets continuously. built by GoSecure. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery of internet-facing assets, Shadow IT discovery across cloud and hybrid environments, Identification of misconfigurations and vulnerabilities..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management differentiates with Automated asset discovery and inventory, Cloud resource discovery, Third-party and partner association identification. GoSecure Titan® Attack Surface Management differentiates with Continuous discovery of internet-facing assets, Shadow IT discovery across cloud and hybrid environments, Identification of misconfigurations and vulnerabilities.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management is developed by Clear Infosec. GoSecure Titan® Attack Surface Management is developed by GoSecure. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management integrates with Mandiant. GoSecure Titan® Attack Surface Management integrates with GoSecure Titan MXDR. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management and GoSecure Titan® Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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