Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Clear Infosec. Detectify Surface Monitoring is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Detectify. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow assets and third-party risk will find the most value in Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management because it actually tracks what you don't know you own, then ties exposure back to supply chain connections. The Mandiant threat intelligence integration means you're seeing your gaps through an attacker's lens, not just a compliance checklist. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 employees or already has mature internal asset inventory processes; the tool's strength is surfacing unknowns at scale, which doesn't solve the problem if you already have one.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that struggle to track internet-facing assets across multiple cloud providers will get the most from Detectify Surface Monitoring. Its automatic subdomain discovery and payload-based testing catch misconfigurations that passive scanning misses, and it maps directly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, the two functions most security teams underinvest in. Skip this if your org needs deep application scanning or prioritizes known-vulnerability remediation over asset visibility; Detectify assumes you've already cataloged what's out there and want continuous monitoring of what's exposed.
Attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability monitoring
Monitors internet-facing subdomains for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations
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Common questions about comparing Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management vs Detectify Surface Monitoring for your external attack surface management needs.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management: Attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability monitoring. built by Clear Infosec. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and inventory, Cloud resource discovery, Third-party and partner association identification..
Detectify Surface Monitoring: Monitors internet-facing subdomains for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Automatic subdomain discovery and monitoring, Continuous vulnerability scanning, Payload-based security testing..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management differentiates with Automated asset discovery and inventory, Cloud resource discovery, Third-party and partner association identification. Detectify Surface Monitoring differentiates with Automatic subdomain discovery and monitoring, Continuous vulnerability scanning, Payload-based security testing.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management is developed by Clear Infosec. Detectify Surface Monitoring is developed by Detectify. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management integrates with Mandiant. Detectify Surface Monitoring integrates with Jira, Slack. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management and Detectify Surface Monitoring serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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