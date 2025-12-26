Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Clear Infosec. CyberXTron ShadowSpot is a commercial external attack surface management tool by CyberXTron. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow assets and third-party risk will find the most value in Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management because it actually tracks what you don't know you own, then ties exposure back to supply chain connections. The Mandiant threat intelligence integration means you're seeing your gaps through an attacker's lens, not just a compliance checklist. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 employees or already has mature internal asset inventory processes; the tool's strength is surfacing unknowns at scale, which doesn't solve the problem if you already have one.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with sprawling cloud and third-party integrations will get the most from CyberXTron ShadowSpot, particularly those struggling to map what they actually own before they can secure it. The platform excels at the early stages of NIST CSF 2.0 Asset Management and Continuous Monitoring, automating discovery across network, cloud, and web application layers with ML-driven risk scoring that surfaces exploitable assets first. Skip this if your organization needs strong incident response and recovery capabilities; ShadowSpot is built for visibility and prioritization, not remediation orchestration or post-breach analysis.
Attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability monitoring
External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and risk detection
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Common questions about comparing Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management vs CyberXTron ShadowSpot for your external attack surface management needs.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management: Attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability monitoring. built by Clear Infosec. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and inventory, Cloud resource discovery, Third-party and partner association identification..
CyberXTron ShadowSpot: External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and risk detection. built by CyberXTron. Core capabilities include Automated continuous asset discovery, Vulnerability and misconfiguration detection, ML-driven risk scoring and prioritization..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management differentiates with Automated asset discovery and inventory, Cloud resource discovery, Third-party and partner association identification. CyberXTron ShadowSpot differentiates with Automated continuous asset discovery, Vulnerability and misconfiguration detection, ML-driven risk scoring and prioritization.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management is developed by Clear Infosec. CyberXTron ShadowSpot is developed by CyberXTron. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management and CyberXTron ShadowSpot serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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