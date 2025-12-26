Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow assets and third-party risk will find the most value in Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management because it actually tracks what you don't know you own, then ties exposure back to supply chain connections. The Mandiant threat intelligence integration means you're seeing your gaps through an attacker's lens, not just a compliance checklist. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 employees or already has mature internal asset inventory processes; the tool's strength is surfacing unknowns at scale, which doesn't solve the problem if you already have one.