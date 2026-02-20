CipherStash Protect: TypeScript SDK for field-level searchable encryption on PostgreSQL databases. built by CipherStash. headquartered in Australia. Core capabilities include Field-level encryption for individual PostgreSQL columns, Searchable encryption (equality and free-text search on encrypted data), Encrypt strings, numbers, and JSON objects..

DBApp Security DAS-DBAuditor: Database audit system for real-time monitoring and compliance reporting. built by DBAPP Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time database network activity recording, Detailed operation auditing, Compliance report generation for SOX and Level Protection standards..

Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.