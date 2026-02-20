CipherStash Protect is a commercial database security tool by CipherStash. DBApp Security DAS-DBAuditor is a commercial database security tool by DBAPP Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best database security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs handling sensitive customer data in PostgreSQL will find real value in CipherStash Protect's field-level searchable encryption, which lets you query encrypted columns without decrypting them server-side. The zero-knowledge key management model with one unique data key per value and immutable audit trails maps directly to NIST PR.DS and PR.AA requirements without requiring you to build that infrastructure yourself. Skip this if your schema is heavily relational with complex joins across encrypted columns, or if you need encryption at rest without application-layer involvement; CipherStash is a developer tool that demands TypeScript integration, not a drop-in database wrapper.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing on-premises databases need DAS-DBAuditor for its ability to link SQL statements directly to actual executors and handle high-velocity environments without performance degradation, a gap most database audit tools fail at. The system ingests 130,000 logs per second and covers SOX and Level Protection compliance reporting out of the box, making it immediately useful in regulated shops. Skip this if your databases are entirely cloud-hosted or you need forensic playback tied to identity and access management; DAS-DBAuditor excels at monitoring and alerting but prioritizes detection over the recovery workflows that follow an incident.
TypeScript SDK for field-level searchable encryption on PostgreSQL databases.
Database audit system for real-time monitoring and compliance reporting
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing CipherStash Protect vs DBApp Security DAS-DBAuditor for your database security needs.
CipherStash Protect: TypeScript SDK for field-level searchable encryption on PostgreSQL databases. built by CipherStash. headquartered in Australia. Core capabilities include Field-level encryption for individual PostgreSQL columns, Searchable encryption (equality and free-text search on encrypted data), Encrypt strings, numbers, and JSON objects..
DBApp Security DAS-DBAuditor: Database audit system for real-time monitoring and compliance reporting. built by DBAPP Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time database network activity recording, Detailed operation auditing, Compliance report generation for SOX and Level Protection standards..
Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox