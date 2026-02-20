Chino.io DPOaaS is a commercial data privacy tool by Chino.io. Exterro Intelligence is a commercial data privacy tool by Exterro. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data privacy fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs that lack internal privacy expertise but face real GDPR enforcement risk should hire Chino.io DPOaaS for the regulatory credibility alone; their DPO carries formal recognition by EU, UK, and Swiss authorities, meaning you've outsourced the legal liability of the role itself. The multi-framework coverage (GDPR, HIPAA, NIS2, AI Act) keeps you compliant as your business scales across geographies without rebuilding your privacy function. Skip this if you need a reactive incident response vendor or already have a full-time DPO on staff; Chino.io is built for lean teams that want compliance baked in before problems surface.
Legal and privacy teams managing litigation, investigations, or regulatory discovery will get the most from Exterro Intelligence because its domain-specific AI agents automate the document review and data relationship mapping that otherwise requires months of manual work. The platform processes 40,000 documents per hour and covers the full NIST Detect and Respond lifecycle, particularly strong on adverse event analysis and forensic investigation workflows. Skip this if your priority is real-time security monitoring or threat hunting; Exterro is built for post-incident and compliance workflows, not prevention.
Outsourced DPO service for GDPR & multi-framework compliance for SMEs.
AI-powered data risk management platform for legal, privacy, and security teams
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Common questions about comparing Chino.io DPOaaS vs Exterro Intelligence for your data privacy needs.
Chino.io DPOaaS: Outsourced DPO service for GDPR & multi-framework compliance for SMEs. built by Chino.io. headquartered in Italy. Core capabilities include External DPO appointment recognized by EU, UK, and Swiss data protection authorities, Direct liaison with data protection authorities for audits, inquiries, and breach notifications, Ongoing compliance monitoring and proactive risk management..
Exterro Intelligence: AI-powered data risk management platform for legal, privacy, and security teams. built by Exterro. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Domain-specific AI agents for data risk management, Contextual insights for custodian and content relationship analysis, Smart Labeling for automated document review..
Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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