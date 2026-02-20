Chino.io DPOaaS: Outsourced DPO service for GDPR & multi-framework compliance for SMEs. built by Chino.io. headquartered in Italy. Core capabilities include External DPO appointment recognized by EU, UK, and Swiss data protection authorities, Direct liaison with data protection authorities for audits, inquiries, and breach notifications, Ongoing compliance monitoring and proactive risk management..

Cyera Data Privacy Software: Data privacy software for personal data discovery, DSR fulfillment & compliance. built by Cyera. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated personal data discovery and inventory, Data Subject Request (DSR) fulfillment automation, Privacy risk detection with pre-configured policies..

Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.