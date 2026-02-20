Chino.io DPOaaS is a commercial data privacy tool by Chino.io. Cyber.ee Access Tracking (ATR) is a commercial data privacy tool by Cybernetica. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data privacy fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs that lack internal privacy expertise but face real GDPR enforcement risk should hire Chino.io DPOaaS for the regulatory credibility alone; their DPO carries formal recognition by EU, UK, and Swiss authorities, meaning you've outsourced the legal liability of the role itself. The multi-framework coverage (GDPR, HIPAA, NIS2, AI Act) keeps you compliant as your business scales across geographies without rebuilding your privacy function. Skip this if you need a reactive incident response vendor or already have a full-time DPO on staff; Chino.io is built for lean teams that want compliance baked in before problems surface.
Cyber.ee Access Tracking (ATR)
Mid-market and enterprise organizations handling regulated personal data need Access Tracking because it actually proves *who* accessed what and *when*, which is what regulators ask for during audits, not just that access controls exist. GDPR Article 15 compliance is baked in, and the tool runs hybrid so you're not ripping out your existing data infrastructure. Skip this if your team wants a single platform covering encryption, classification, and DLP together; ATR owns the audit trail layer and stays in its lane.
Outsourced DPO service for GDPR & multi-framework compliance for SMEs.
Data privacy tool for tracking and monitoring personal data access
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Common questions about comparing Chino.io DPOaaS vs Cyber.ee Access Tracking (ATR) for your data privacy needs.
Chino.io DPOaaS: Outsourced DPO service for GDPR & multi-framework compliance for SMEs. built by Chino.io. headquartered in Italy. Core capabilities include External DPO appointment recognized by EU, UK, and Swiss data protection authorities, Direct liaison with data protection authorities for audits, inquiries, and breach notifications, Ongoing compliance monitoring and proactive risk management..
Cyber.ee Access Tracking (ATR): Data privacy tool for tracking and monitoring personal data access. built by Cybernetica. headquartered in Estonia. Core capabilities include Monitor and trace who accessed personal data, Display when personal data was accessed, Display service context for data access..
Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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