Chino.io DPOaaS: Outsourced DPO service for GDPR & multi-framework compliance for SMEs. built by Chino.io. headquartered in Italy. Core capabilities include External DPO appointment recognized by EU, UK, and Swiss data protection authorities, Direct liaison with data protection authorities for audits, inquiries, and breach notifications, Ongoing compliance monitoring and proactive risk management..

Cyber.ee Access Tracking (ATR): Data privacy tool for tracking and monitoring personal data access. built by Cybernetica. headquartered in Estonia. Core capabilities include Monitor and trace who accessed personal data, Display when personal data was accessed, Display service context for data access..

Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.