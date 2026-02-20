Chino.io DPOaaS is a commercial data privacy tool by Chino.io. Cryptomage Cyber Eye is a commercial data privacy tool by Cryptomage. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data privacy fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs that lack internal privacy expertise but face real GDPR enforcement risk should hire Chino.io DPOaaS for the regulatory credibility alone; their DPO carries formal recognition by EU, UK, and Swiss authorities, meaning you've outsourced the legal liability of the role itself. The multi-framework coverage (GDPR, HIPAA, NIS2, AI Act) keeps you compliant as your business scales across geographies without rebuilding your privacy function. Skip this if you need a reactive incident response vendor or already have a full-time DPO on staff; Chino.io is built for lean teams that want compliance baked in before problems surface.
Mid-market and enterprise organizations handling EU personal data and facing GDPR audit pressure will get the most from Cryptomage Cyber Eye; its network-level detection of data exfiltration (PESEL, IBAN, ID numbers) with geolocation scoring and DPO-facing dashboards closes a gap that endpoint tools routinely miss. The on-premises deployment and evidence preservation via packet capture directly address regulatory investigation requirements without cloud routing concerns. Skip this if your team lacks network monitoring expertise or runs primarily cloud infrastructure; Cryptomage requires active placement in your traffic path and assumes you're already managing NIST DE.CM continuous monitoring capabilities.
Outsourced DPO service for GDPR & multi-framework compliance for SMEs.
Network probe with GDPR module for monitoring personal data in traffic.
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Common questions about comparing Chino.io DPOaaS vs Cryptomage Cyber Eye for your data privacy needs.
Chino.io DPOaaS: Outsourced DPO service for GDPR & multi-framework compliance for SMEs. built by Chino.io. headquartered in Italy. Core capabilities include External DPO appointment recognized by EU, UK, and Swiss data protection authorities, Direct liaison with data protection authorities for audits, inquiries, and breach notifications, Ongoing compliance monitoring and proactive risk management..
Cryptomage Cyber Eye: Network probe with GDPR module for monitoring personal data in traffic. built by Cryptomage. headquartered in Poland. Core capabilities include Dedicated DPO (Data Protection Officer) dashboard, Continuous monitoring of personal data types (PESEL, NIP, ID numbers, IBAN) in network traffic, Detection of personal data leaving the EU..
Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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