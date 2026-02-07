CHEQ Enforce: Automated consent management platform for privacy compliance and tracking control. built by CHEQ. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated consent collection and categorization, Real-time blocking of unauthorized tracking, Client-side observability for data collection monitoring..

Cryptomage Cyber Eye: Network probe with GDPR module for monitoring personal data in traffic. built by Cryptomage. headquartered in Poland. Core capabilities include Dedicated DPO (Data Protection Officer) dashboard, Continuous monitoring of personal data types (PESEL, NIP, ID numbers, IBAN) in network traffic, Detection of personal data leaving the EU..

Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.