BARR Privacy Assessments: Privacy assessment and compliance services for GDPR, CCPA, GLBA, and MS DPR. built by BARR Advisory. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include GDPR compliance assessment and implementation, CCPA compliance guidance and process design, GLBA Privacy Rule and Safeguards Rule compliance..

CHEQ Enforce: Automated consent management platform for privacy compliance and tracking control. built by CHEQ. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated consent collection and categorization, Real-time blocking of unauthorized tracking, Client-side observability for data collection monitoring..

Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.