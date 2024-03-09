Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checksec is a free static application security testing tool. DerSecur DerScanner is a commercial static application security testing tool by DerSecur. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Developers and security engineers shipping compiled binaries on Linux need Checksec to audit whether their build pipeline is actually applying the protections it claims; a two-minute script run catches missing PIE, RELRO, stack canaries, and ASLR that static analysis alone won't flag. With 2,200+ GitHub stars and zero licensing friction, it's become the de facto standard for verifying compiler hardening flags before code reaches production. Skip this if your binaries are Windows-only or you need runtime behavior analysis; Checksec is pre-deployment verification, not threat detection.
Development teams shipping code across 43 languages will appreciate DerSecur DerScanner's ability to catch vulnerabilities before runtime, especially its binary scanning for legacy applications that traditional SAST tools skip. The Confi AI engine meaningfully reduces false positives that bog down junior developers, and native CI/CD integration means findings land in Jenkins or GitHub without friction. Skip this if your priority is post-deployment detection or if you need deep NIST Respond capabilities; DerScanner prioritizes the shift-left side of the risk lifecycle, not incident recovery.
A bash script that analyzes executable files to check security properties like PIE, RELRO, canaries, ASLR, and Fortify Source protections.
SAST tool that scans source code and binaries for security vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Checksec vs DerSecur DerScanner for your static application security testing needs.
Checksec: A bash script that analyzes executable files to check security properties like PIE, RELRO, canaries, ASLR, and Fortify Source protections..
DerSecur DerScanner: SAST tool that scans source code and binaries for security vulnerabilities. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Support for 43 programming languages, Binary code scanning for legacy applications, Confi AI engine for false positive reduction..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checksec is open-source with 2,204 GitHub stars. DerSecur DerScanner is developed by DerSecur. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checksec and DerSecur DerScanner serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Binary Analysis. Key differences: Checksec is Free while DerSecur DerScanner is Commercial, Checksec is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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