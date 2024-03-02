Checkov: Checkov is a static analysis tool that scans infrastructure as code and performs software composition analysis to detect security misconfigurations and vulnerabilities in cloud infrastructure and dependencies..

Datadog Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool for identifying vulnerabilities in open-source dependencies. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Open-source dependency vulnerability scanning, Software bill of materials (SBOM) generation, License compliance monitoring..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.