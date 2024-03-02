Checkov: Checkov is a static analysis tool that scans infrastructure as code and performs software composition analysis to detect security misconfigurations and vulnerabilities in cloud infrastructure and dependencies..

Contrast Software Composition Analysis (SCA): SCA tool detecting vulnerabilities in third-party libraries at runtime & build. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Runtime vulnerability detection in third-party libraries, Build-time static code scanning for 30+ languages, Open-source license compliance tracking..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.