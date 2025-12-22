Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx Secrets Detection is a commercial static application security testing tool by Checkmarx. Infisical Radar is a commercial static application security testing tool by Infisical. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams moving secrets scanning left into pre-commit and CI/CD pipelines will get the most from Checkmarx Secrets Detection because it validates whether discovered secrets are actually active, not just flagged as potential leaks. The tool detects 170+ secret types across repositories, containers, and pipelines while blocking commits before they land, which directly addresses the PR.DS (Data Security) control that most organizations struggle to operationalize at scale. Teams expecting secrets detection to solve broader secrets management, rotation, or vault integration will be disappointed; this is detection and remediation guidance only, not secret lifecycle orchestration.
Teams shipping code at scale need Infisical Radar to stop secrets from reaching repositories in the first place, not after breach. Precommit blocking catches over 140 secret types before commit, and the zero-knowledge architecture means your secret scanning data never touches Infisical's servers. Skip this if your org treats secrets scanning as a compliance checkbox rather than a prevention practice; Infisical's value compounds only when developers actually run the checks.
Detects hardcoded secrets in code repos, commits, and containers
Continuous secret scanning and leak detection tool with precommit checks
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx Secrets Detection vs Infisical Radar for your static application security testing needs.
Checkmarx Secrets Detection: Detects hardcoded secrets in code repos, commits, and containers. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Detection of 170+ types of secrets including passwords, tokens, keys, and URLs, Live secrets validation to determine if discovered secrets are still active, Pre-commit scanning to block commits containing hardcoded secrets..
Infisical Radar: Continuous secret scanning and leak detection tool with precommit checks. built by Infisical. Core capabilities include Continuous secret scanning and monitoring, Precommit checks to block commits with secrets, Detection of over 140 secret types..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx Secrets Detection differentiates with Detection of 170+ types of secrets including passwords, tokens, keys, and URLs, Live secrets validation to determine if discovered secrets are still active, Pre-commit scanning to block commits containing hardcoded secrets. Infisical Radar differentiates with Continuous secret scanning and monitoring, Precommit checks to block commits with secrets, Detection of over 140 secret types.
Checkmarx Secrets Detection is developed by Checkmarx. Infisical Radar is developed by Infisical. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx Secrets Detection and Infisical Radar serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Secret Detection, Secrets Management, CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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