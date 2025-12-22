Aikido Secrets Detection: Scans code for exposed API keys, credentials, and tokens in repos and CI/CD. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CI/CD pipeline integration for secrets scanning, IDE integration with pre-commit warnings, Live Secret Detection to verify if secrets are active..

Infisical Radar: Continuous secret scanning and leak detection tool with precommit checks. built by Infisical. Core capabilities include Continuous secret scanning and monitoring, Precommit checks to block commits with secrets, Detection of over 140 secret types..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.