Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Secrets Detection is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Infisical Radar is a commercial static application security testing tool by Infisical. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
DevOps teams and developers who need secrets caught before they reach production will find Aikido Secrets Detection's value in its live verification layer,it tells you whether an exposed API key actually works, not just that it exists, which cuts false positives by orders of magnitude. CI/CD integration with pre-commit IDE warnings means secrets fail to commit in the first place, addressing NIST PR.PS by blocking bad code upstream. Skip this if your priority is post-breach forensics or secrets already live in production; Aikido is built for prevention, not remediation.
Teams shipping code at scale need Infisical Radar to stop secrets from reaching repositories in the first place, not after breach. Precommit blocking catches over 140 secret types before commit, and the zero-knowledge architecture means your secret scanning data never touches Infisical's servers. Skip this if your org treats secrets scanning as a compliance checkbox rather than a prevention practice; Infisical's value compounds only when developers actually run the checks.
Scans code for exposed API keys, credentials, and tokens in repos and CI/CD.
Continuous secret scanning and leak detection tool with precommit checks
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Secrets Detection vs Infisical Radar for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Secrets Detection: Scans code for exposed API keys, credentials, and tokens in repos and CI/CD. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CI/CD pipeline integration for secrets scanning, IDE integration with pre-commit warnings, Live Secret Detection to verify if secrets are active..
Infisical Radar: Continuous secret scanning and leak detection tool with precommit checks. built by Infisical. Core capabilities include Continuous secret scanning and monitoring, Precommit checks to block commits with secrets, Detection of over 140 secret types..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Secrets Detection differentiates with CI/CD pipeline integration for secrets scanning, IDE integration with pre-commit warnings, Live Secret Detection to verify if secrets are active. Infisical Radar differentiates with Continuous secret scanning and monitoring, Precommit checks to block commits with secrets, Detection of over 140 secret types.
Aikido Secrets Detection is developed by Aikido Security. Infisical Radar is developed by Infisical. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Secrets Detection and Infisical Radar serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Secret Detection, Secrets Management, CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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