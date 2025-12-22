Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx One is a commercial application security posture management tool by Checkmarx. Veracode Comprehensive Application Risk Management is a commercial application security posture management tool by Veracode. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise development teams need Checkmarx One if your AppSec program is fragmented across separate SAST, DAST, and SCA tools; consolidating to one platform cuts tool sprawl and gets findings into remediation faster through AI-powered triage. The vendor's 993-person scale and hybrid deployment model mean you get both the resources for sustained product updates and flexibility to run on-premises or cloud. Where Checkmarx One falls short is post-breach response and asset recovery; it prioritizes risk assessment and supply chain visibility over incident containment, so pair it with a dedicated SOAR or incident response platform if you need fast remediation orchestration.
Unified AppSec platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, API security, and ASPM capabilities
Application risk management platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, and AI remediation
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx One vs Veracode Comprehensive Application Risk Management for your application security posture management needs.
Checkmarx One: Unified AppSec platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, API security, and ASPM capabilities. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST), Dynamic application security testing (DAST), Software composition analysis (SCA)..
Veracode Comprehensive Application Risk Management: Application risk management platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, and AI remediation. built by Veracode. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA)..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in static application security testing (sast), dynamic application security testing (dast), software composition analysis (sca). Checkmarx One differentiates with API security testing, Application security posture management (ASPM), AI-powered vulnerability prioritization and remediation. Veracode Comprehensive Application Risk Management differentiates with AI-powered automated remediation with reference patches, Application Security Posture Management with Risk Manager, Package Firewall for software supply chain protection.
Checkmarx One is developed by Checkmarx. Veracode Comprehensive Application Risk Management is developed by Veracode. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx One and Veracode Comprehensive Application Risk Management serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DAST, SCA, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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