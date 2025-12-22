Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx One Assist is a commercial static application security testing tool by Checkmarx. JFrog Advanced Security is a commercial static application security testing tool by JFrog. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code faster than your AppSec pipeline can scan will find real value in Checkmarx One Assist's pre-commit IDE integration and agentic remediation; it catches vulnerabilities before they hit CI/CD, not after. The tool covers four distinct attack surfaces,application code, dependencies, secrets, and infrastructure,in a single platform, which cuts alert fatigue from managing disparate tools. Skip this if your organization needs deep CSPM or runtime container security; One Assist prioritizes the development phase and assumes your infrastructure scanning happens elsewhere.
Teams managing software supply chain risk across development and artifact repositories should pick JFrog Advanced Security for its contextual vulnerability analysis powered by JFrog's own security research team, which catches exploitability signals that generic scanners miss. The platform covers SAST, SCA, secrets detection, and IaC scanning with native Artifactory integration, addressing the full NIST supply chain risk (GV.SC) and platform security (PR.PS) functions. Skip this if your primary concern is runtime detection or if you need DAST capabilities; JFrog's strength is shifting left, not catching exploits in production.
AI-powered AppSec platform with agentic agents for vulnerability prevention & fix
App security testing platform with SAST, SCA, secrets detection, and IaC scanning
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx One Assist vs JFrog Advanced Security for your static application security testing needs.
Checkmarx One Assist: AI-powered AppSec platform with agentic agents for vulnerability prevention & fix. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability detection in IDE, AI-powered automated remediation across SAST, SCA, secrets, and IaC, Malicious package detection..
JFrog Advanced Security: App security testing platform with SAST, SCA, secrets detection, and IaC scanning. built by JFrog. Core capabilities include Vulnerability contextual analysis with JFrog Security Research Team data, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for source code, Secret detection in source code and binaries..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx One Assist differentiates with Real-time vulnerability detection in IDE, AI-powered automated remediation across SAST, SCA, secrets, and IaC, Malicious package detection. JFrog Advanced Security differentiates with Vulnerability contextual analysis with JFrog Security Research Team data, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for source code, Secret detection in source code and binaries.
Checkmarx One Assist is developed by Checkmarx. JFrog Advanced Security is developed by JFrog. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx One Assist integrates with Azure DevOps. JFrog Advanced Security integrates with JFrog Artifactory, IDEs. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Checkmarx One Assist and JFrog Advanced Security serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS, SCA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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