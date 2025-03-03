Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx One Application Security Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Checkmarx. Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management is a commercial application security posture management tool by Heeler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Checkmarx One Application Security Platform
Development and security teams pushing code velocity without sacrificing vulnerability discovery will get the most from Checkmarx One Application Security Platform, where the AI-assisted remediation guidance actually reduces triage time instead of just flagging more issues. The platform covers the full NIST ID.RA and PR.PS control space with SAST, SCA, DAST, and IaC scanning, plus IDE integration that catches problems before commit. Skip this if your organization needs tight ASPM governance first; Checkmarx One prioritizes detection breadth over centralized risk orchestration across your entire application portfolio.
Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management
Teams managing microservices across development and production need Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management because it tracks remediation through the entire lifecycle instead of just flagging issues at scan time. The platform correlates dependencies across services to show actual blast radius, automates ownership assignment to the right developer teams, and enforces SLO-based response tracking, which eliminates the common problem of findings languishing in backlogs. Skip this if you're a small startup still doing manual code reviews or an enterprise already locked into a homegrown workflow; Heeler's value compounds with team scale and pipeline complexity.
Unified AppSec platform with SAST, SCA, DAST, IaC, ASPM & AI remediation
ASPM platform for tracking app security risks from development to deployment
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx One Application Security Platform vs Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management for your application security posture management needs.
Checkmarx One Application Security Platform: Unified AppSec platform with SAST, SCA, DAST, IaC, ASPM & AI remediation. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)..
Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management: ASPM platform for tracking app security risks from development to deployment. built by Heeler. Core capabilities include End-to-end remediation tracking from issue identification to deployment, Real-time deployment monitoring across production environments, Consolidation of findings from SCA, SAST, DAST, and secrets detection..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx One Application Security Platform differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST). Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management differentiates with End-to-end remediation tracking from issue identification to deployment, Real-time deployment monitoring across production environments, Consolidation of findings from SCA, SAST, DAST, and secrets detection.
Checkmarx One Application Security Platform is developed by Checkmarx. Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management is developed by Heeler. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx One Application Security Platform and Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DAST, SCA, Secret Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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