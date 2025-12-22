Checkmarx ASPM: ASPM platform for aggregating AppSec data and prioritizing application risks. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Application risk scoring and ranking, Multi-tool data aggregation and correlation, SARIF file ingestion via CLI..

StackHawk AppSec: AppSec program oversight platform for tracking coverage and risk in real time. built by StackHawk. Core capabilities include Unified view of attack surface and testing coverage, Real-time vulnerability lifecycle tracking, Application risk prioritization based on data sensitivity and exposure..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.