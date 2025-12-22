Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx ASPM is a commercial application security posture management tool by Checkmarx. StackHawk AppSec is a commercial application security posture management tool by StackHawk. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams drowning in AppSec tool sprawl will find real value in Checkmarx ASPM's ability to aggregate and rank application risk across your entire portfolio rather than managing alerts in isolation. The platform's SARIF ingestion and code-to-cloud visibility directly strengthen ID.AM and ID.RA functions under NIST CSF 2.0, giving you the asset inventory and risk visibility you actually need to make prioritization decisions. Skip this if your organization runs fewer than ten applications or lacks the AppSec tooling maturity to feed it quality data; Checkmarx ASPM amplifies signal only when you already have signal to amplify.
Security leaders managing sprawling application portfolios across SMB to Enterprise will find StackHawk AppSec's real value in attack surface visibility and remediation bottleneck identification, where most AppSec programs actually break down. The platform's automated coverage rate calculation and vulnerability lifecycle tracking directly address NIST ID.RA and DE.CM functions that separate mature programs from reactive ones. Skip this if you need a developer-first tool that shifts testing left into the CI/CD pipeline; StackHawk is built for program oversight, not for engineers catching bugs before commit.
ASPM platform for aggregating AppSec data and prioritizing application risks
AppSec program oversight platform for tracking coverage and risk in real time
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx ASPM vs StackHawk AppSec for your application security posture management needs.
Checkmarx ASPM: ASPM platform for aggregating AppSec data and prioritizing application risks. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Application risk scoring and ranking, Multi-tool data aggregation and correlation, SARIF file ingestion via CLI..
StackHawk AppSec: AppSec program oversight platform for tracking coverage and risk in real time. built by StackHawk. Core capabilities include Unified view of attack surface and testing coverage, Real-time vulnerability lifecycle tracking, Application risk prioritization based on data sensitivity and exposure..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx ASPM differentiates with Application risk scoring and ranking, Multi-tool data aggregation and correlation, SARIF file ingestion via CLI. StackHawk AppSec differentiates with Unified view of attack surface and testing coverage, Real-time vulnerability lifecycle tracking, Application risk prioritization based on data sensitivity and exposure.
Checkmarx ASPM is developed by Checkmarx. StackHawk AppSec is developed by StackHawk. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx ASPM and StackHawk AppSec serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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