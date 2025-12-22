Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx ASPM is a commercial application security posture management tool by Checkmarx. SaltWorks SaltMiner is a commercial application security posture management tool by Saltworks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams drowning in AppSec tool sprawl will find real value in Checkmarx ASPM's ability to aggregate and rank application risk across your entire portfolio rather than managing alerts in isolation. The platform's SARIF ingestion and code-to-cloud visibility directly strengthen ID.AM and ID.RA functions under NIST CSF 2.0, giving you the asset inventory and risk visibility you actually need to make prioritization decisions. Skip this if your organization runs fewer than ten applications or lacks the AppSec tooling maturity to feed it quality data; Checkmarx ASPM amplifies signal only when you already have signal to amplify.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in scan output from fragmented AppSec tools should start here; SaltWorks SaltMiner consolidates and normalizes findings across your entire portfolio so you actually see what's broken instead of fighting duplicate noise. It maps directly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM by giving you an asset inventory of thousands of applications tied to their scan results and trends, which most point solutions skip entirely. Skip this if your AppSec program is still single-tool or you need runtime application self-protection; SaltMiner is posture reporting, not detection.
ASPM platform for aggregating AppSec data and prioritizing application risks
AppSec posture mgmt platform for aggregating & reporting app security data
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx ASPM vs SaltWorks SaltMiner for your application security posture management needs.
Checkmarx ASPM: ASPM platform for aggregating AppSec data and prioritizing application risks. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Application risk scoring and ranking, Multi-tool data aggregation and correlation, SARIF file ingestion via CLI..
SaltWorks SaltMiner: AppSec posture mgmt platform for aggregating & reporting app security data. built by Saltworks. Core capabilities include Enterprise-wide application security posture snapshot views, Automated aggregation and normalization of results from multiple security tools, Trend reporting for tracking security risk changes over time..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx ASPM differentiates with Application risk scoring and ranking, Multi-tool data aggregation and correlation, SARIF file ingestion via CLI. SaltWorks SaltMiner differentiates with Enterprise-wide application security posture snapshot views, Automated aggregation and normalization of results from multiple security tools, Trend reporting for tracking security risk changes over time.
Checkmarx ASPM is developed by Checkmarx. SaltWorks SaltMiner is developed by Saltworks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx ASPM and SaltWorks SaltMiner serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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