Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx API Security is a commercial api security tool by Checkmarx. Escape API Security is a commercial api security tool by Escape Technologies. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing sprawling microservices architectures need Checkmarx API Security because it finds APIs buried in code and documentation that other tools skip entirely, then maps business risk onto each vulnerability instead of treating them equally. The tool discovers shadow and zombie APIs while integrating DAST findings into one inventory, covering NIST ID.AM and ID.RA functions that most API scanners leave incomplete. Skip this if your organization has fewer than a dozen APIs or runs a monolithic stack; the discovery and inventory overhead pays off only when you've lost visibility into your own endpoints.
Development and security teams managing APIs across multiple protocols and frameworks should pick Escape API Security for its agentless discovery that actually finds shadow APIs your inventory missed. The platform detects business logic flaws like BOLA and IDOR that static scanners skip, and integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines so testing happens before deployment rather than after. Skip this if your API surface is small and static; the value compounds with sprawl, not with single monolithic APIs.
API security tool that discovers APIs in code and addresses vulnerabilities
API discovery, documentation, and security testing platform for APIs
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx API Security vs Escape API Security for your api security needs.
Checkmarx API Security: API security tool that discovers APIs in code and addresses vulnerabilities. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Global API inventory with vulnerability tracking, API discovery from source code and documentation, Shadow and zombie API detection..
Escape API Security: API discovery, documentation, and security testing platform for APIs. built by Escape Technologies. Core capabilities include Agentless API discovery for exposed and internal APIs, Shadow API detection, API documentation and intelligence..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx API Security differentiates with Global API inventory with vulnerability tracking, API discovery from source code and documentation, Shadow and zombie API detection. Escape API Security differentiates with Agentless API discovery for exposed and internal APIs, Shadow API detection, API documentation and intelligence.
Checkmarx API Security is developed by Checkmarx. Escape API Security is developed by Escape Technologies. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx API Security integrates with Checkmarx DAST. Escape API Security integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Jenkins, CircleCI, Azure DevOps and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Checkmarx API Security and Escape API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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