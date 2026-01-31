Check Point Infinity External Risk Management: External risk mgmt platform with threat intel, dark web monitoring, and ASM. built by Cyberint. Core capabilities include Real-time digital footprint mapping, Dark web monitoring and leak detection, Threat intelligence with tactical and strategic coverage..

KELA Monitor: Cyber threat intel platform monitoring dark web & cybercrime for org assets. built by KELA. Core capabilities include Real-time targeted alerts for company asset-specific cybercrime threats, Attack surface and asset management capabilities, Automated machine-readable intelligence reports..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.