Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Cyberint. KELA Monitor is a commercial digital risk protection tool by KELA. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed digital footprints should start here; Check Point Infinity External Risk Management maps assets you didn't know existed and catches third-party vendor risks before they become incidents. The 93% true positive rate means your team spends time on real threats, not alert fatigue, and the dark web monitoring plus automated takedown capabilities compress the window between discovery and remediation. Skip this if your attack surface is genuinely small or if you need deep forensics and incident response; this tool excels at finding and exposing external risk, not investigating compromises after they've landed inside your network.
Security teams that need visibility into dark web threats targeting their specific assets will find KELA Monitor's real-time alerts and compromised account detection genuinely useful for plugging gaps that traditional monitoring misses. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and DE.CM thoroughly, meaning it handles asset inventory and continuous threat surface surveillance well; where it falls short is post-incident response and remediation automation, so you're getting detection and intelligence, not orchestration. Not the right fit if your priority is integrating threat intel into existing SIEM workflows or automating response playbooks; KELA Monitor is built for organizations that need a dedicated dark web watch service with clean intelligence reports, not a platform that replaces your SOC tooling.
External risk mgmt platform with threat intel, dark web monitoring, and ASM
Cyber threat intel platform monitoring dark web & cybercrime for org assets
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Common questions about comparing Check Point Infinity External Risk Management vs KELA Monitor for your digital risk protection needs.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management: External risk mgmt platform with threat intel, dark web monitoring, and ASM. built by Cyberint. Core capabilities include Real-time digital footprint mapping, Dark web monitoring and leak detection, Threat intelligence with tactical and strategic coverage..
KELA Monitor: Cyber threat intel platform monitoring dark web & cybercrime for org assets. built by KELA. Core capabilities include Real-time targeted alerts for company asset-specific cybercrime threats, Attack surface and asset management capabilities, Automated machine-readable intelligence reports..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management differentiates with Real-time digital footprint mapping, Dark web monitoring and leak detection, Threat intelligence with tactical and strategic coverage. KELA Monitor differentiates with Real-time targeted alerts for company asset-specific cybercrime threats, Attack surface and asset management capabilities, Automated machine-readable intelligence reports.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management is developed by Cyberint. KELA Monitor is developed by KELA. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management and KELA Monitor serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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