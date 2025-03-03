Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cequence AI Gateway is a commercial api security tool by Cequence Security. Fastly API Security is a commercial api security tool by Fastly. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting APIs and AI services need Cequence AI Gateway because it actually stops business logic abuse and account takeover attacks that traditional WAFs let through. The platform covers ID.AM through DE.CM across NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get both attack surface discovery and continuous behavioral monitoring in one deployment. Skip this if you're looking for a lightweight API firewall; Cequence demands mature API inventory practices and assumes you're defending high-value endpoints where behavioral fingerprinting ROI justifies the operational overhead.
Teams managing APIs at scale across multiple regions need Fastly API Security because it discovers and protects undocumented APIs in real time at the edge, catching shadow APIs before they become breach vectors. The platform covers all six OWASP Top 10 API risks and integrates DDoS and bot mitigation without requiring separate tools, reducing alert fatigue from fragmented stacks. Skip this if you're looking for API governance and compliance workflow automation; Fastly excels at runtime detection and threat response, not policy enforcement or change management.
Unified platform for API security, bot management, and AI gateway protection
API security platform for discovery, monitoring, and protection at edge
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Common questions about comparing Cequence AI Gateway vs Fastly API Security for your api security needs.
Cequence AI Gateway: Unified platform for API security, bot management, and AI gateway protection. built by Cequence Security. Core capabilities include API discovery and attack surface assessment, API security posture management and compliance, API security testing for vulnerabilities..
Fastly API Security: API security platform for discovery, monitoring, and protection at edge. built by Fastly. Core capabilities include Automatic API discovery at edge network, Detection of new and unintentional API calls, Integration with Next-Gen WAF for API traffic protection..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cequence AI Gateway differentiates with API discovery and attack surface assessment, API security posture management and compliance, API security testing for vulnerabilities. Fastly API Security differentiates with Automatic API discovery at edge network, Detection of new and unintentional API calls, Integration with Next-Gen WAF for API traffic protection.
Cequence AI Gateway is developed by Cequence Security. Fastly API Security is developed by Fastly. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cequence AI Gateway and Fastly API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover Bot Protection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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