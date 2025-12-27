Centrl Privacy360: Privacy management platform for GDPR, CCPA, LGPD compliance & DSAR automation. built by CENTRL. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Data Subject Access Rights (DSAR) management and automation, Data mapping and inventory with native connectors, Privacy Impact Assessments (PIA) and Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIA)..

EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection: Data privacy platform with PII discovery, access controls, and compliance mgmt. built by Enprivacy. headquartered in Singapore. Core capabilities include PII data discovery, classification and mapping, Behavior-driven role-based access controls, Real-time breach detection..

Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.