Centrl Privacy360 is a commercial data privacy tool by CENTRL. EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection is a commercial data privacy tool by Enprivacy. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data privacy fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Privacy teams at mid-market and enterprise companies managing sprawling data inventories across multiple jurisdictions will see immediate value in Centrl Privacy360's native connector-based data mapping; it cuts the month-long spreadsheet phase that kills most privacy programs. The platform covers all six NIST GV and ID functions, meaning it enforces policy alignment from risk strategy through asset inventory and assessment, which is where most privacy tools go slack. Skip this if your organization is still treating privacy as a compliance checkbox rather than embedding it into how you actually govern data; Centrl requires stakeholders to own their data flows, not just check boxes.
EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unstructured data sprawl should start here; EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection turns PII discovery into actual access control policy, which most platforms skip entirely. The tool maps sensitive data first, then builds role-based controls and compliance rules from that inventory, hitting NIST ID.AM and PR.AA in sequence rather than as afterthoughts. Skip this if your organization has already classified and tagged data across systems; you'll be paying for discovery work you don't need.
Privacy management platform for GDPR, CCPA, LGPD compliance & DSAR automation
Data privacy platform with PII discovery, access controls, and compliance mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing Centrl Privacy360 vs EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection for your data privacy needs.
Centrl Privacy360: Privacy management platform for GDPR, CCPA, LGPD compliance & DSAR automation. built by CENTRL. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Data Subject Access Rights (DSAR) management and automation, Data mapping and inventory with native connectors, Privacy Impact Assessments (PIA) and Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIA)..
EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection: Data privacy platform with PII discovery, access controls, and compliance mgmt. built by Enprivacy. headquartered in Singapore. Core capabilities include PII data discovery, classification and mapping, Behavior-driven role-based access controls, Real-time breach detection..
Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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