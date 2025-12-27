Centrl Privacy360: Privacy management platform for GDPR, CCPA, LGPD compliance & DSAR automation. built by CENTRL. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Data Subject Access Rights (DSAR) management and automation, Data mapping and inventory with native connectors, Privacy Impact Assessments (PIA) and Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIA)..

CHEQ Enforce: Automated consent management platform for privacy compliance and tracking control. built by CHEQ. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated consent collection and categorization, Real-time blocking of unauthorized tracking, Client-side observability for data collection monitoring..

Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.