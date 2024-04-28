Security teams running lean reconnaissance workflows will extract subdomains faster with censys-enumeration than querying certificate databases manually, since it automates SSL/TLS enumeration across Censys' dataset at zero cost. The 152 GitHub stars signal active use among practitioners who value simplicity over UI polish. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or automated alerting on new discoveries; this is a one-time enumeration script, not a managed platform that rescans your attack surface on a schedule.

Cert Spotter

Security teams managing external-facing domains should use Cert Spotter to catch unauthorized TLS issuance before attackers weaponize it; the tool monitors Certificate Transparency logs continuously and costs nothing, removing budget friction from what should be table-stakes threat detection. The 1,132 GitHub stars and sustained maintenance reflect real adoption among teams that treat cert monitoring as preventive rather than reactive. Skip this if your threat model assumes attackers won't bother with certificate abuse, or if you need policy enforcement and revocation workflows built in; Cert Spotter alerts you to the problem but leaves remediation to you.