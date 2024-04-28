Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
censys-enumeration is a free external attack surface management tool. Cert Spotter is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams running lean reconnaissance workflows will extract subdomains faster with censys-enumeration than querying certificate databases manually, since it automates SSL/TLS enumeration across Censys' dataset at zero cost. The 152 GitHub stars signal active use among practitioners who value simplicity over UI polish. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or automated alerting on new discoveries; this is a one-time enumeration script, not a managed platform that rescans your attack surface on a schedule.
Security teams managing external-facing domains should use Cert Spotter to catch unauthorized TLS issuance before attackers weaponize it; the tool monitors Certificate Transparency logs continuously and costs nothing, removing budget friction from what should be table-stakes threat detection. The 1,132 GitHub stars and sustained maintenance reflect real adoption among teams that treat cert monitoring as preventive rather than reactive. Skip this if your threat model assumes attackers won't bother with certificate abuse, or if you need policy enforcement and revocation workflows built in; Cert Spotter alerts you to the problem but leaves remediation to you.
A script to extract subdomains/emails for a given domain using SSL/TLS certificate dataset on Censys.
A Certificate Transparency log monitor that alerts users when SSL/TLS certificates are issued for their domains, helping detect unauthorized certificate issuance and potential security threats.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing censys-enumeration vs Cert Spotter for your external attack surface management needs.
censys-enumeration: A script to extract subdomains/emails for a given domain using SSL/TLS certificate dataset on Censys..
Cert Spotter: A Certificate Transparency log monitor that alerts users when SSL/TLS certificates are issued for their domains, helping detect unauthorized certificate issuance and potential security threats..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
censys-enumeration is open-source with 152 GitHub stars. Cert Spotter is open-source with 1,132 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
censys-enumeration and Cert Spotter serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover TLS, SSL. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox