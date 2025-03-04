Censys Internet Map: Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping. built by Censys. Core capabilities include Continuous internet-wide scanning and mapping of global infrastructure, Real-time discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets, Attack surface management with personalized risk prioritization..

Threat Surface - Attack Surface Management: EASM platform for continuous discovery and risk assessment of external assets. Core capabilities include Continuous automated asset discovery, Shadow IT and forgotten subdomain detection, Unmanaged cloud resource identification..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.