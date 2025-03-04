Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Censys Internet Map is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Censys. Threat Surface - Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams managing complex attack surfaces across subsidiaries, cloud environments, and critical infrastructure should pick Censys Internet Map for its ability to discover assets an organization doesn't know it owns, which is where most breaches actually start. The platform covers asset discovery and continuous monitoring across ID.AM and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0, and its internet-wide scanning capability surfaces shadow IT and unknown exposures that traditional vulnerability scanners simply cannot reach. Skip this if your primary need is incident response or forensics; Censys is built for prevention and reconnaissance, not post-breach analysis.
Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping
EASM platform for continuous discovery and risk assessment of external assets.
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Common questions about comparing Censys Internet Map vs Threat Surface - Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Censys Internet Map: Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping. built by Censys. Core capabilities include Continuous internet-wide scanning and mapping of global infrastructure, Real-time discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets, Attack surface management with personalized risk prioritization..
Threat Surface - Attack Surface Management: EASM platform for continuous discovery and risk assessment of external assets. Core capabilities include Continuous automated asset discovery, Shadow IT and forgotten subdomain detection, Unmanaged cloud resource identification..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Censys Internet Map differentiates with Continuous internet-wide scanning and mapping of global infrastructure, Real-time discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets, Attack surface management with personalized risk prioritization. Threat Surface - Attack Surface Management differentiates with Continuous automated asset discovery, Shadow IT and forgotten subdomain detection, Unmanaged cloud resource identification.
Censys Internet Map and Threat Surface - Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance, Network Discovery. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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