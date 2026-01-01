CBRX AI Security & Governance is a commercial ai governance tool by CBRX. KonaSense is a commercial ai governance tool by KonaSense. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security leaders who need to operationalize AI governance without building an internal AI security practice should use CBRX AI Security & Governance. The vendor's fractional AI security lead services combined with policy framework development addresses the specific gap most teams face: knowing what to govern versus how to actually govern it, with direct alignment to EU AI Act and DORA compliance. This is not for organizations looking to buy technology that automatically discovers and remediates AI risks; CBRX is consulting-first, advisory-led, and requires active organizational participation to implement controls downstream.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI sprawl need KonaSense to actually see what's happening before enforcing policy, not after. It maps every GenAI tool employees are using, then blocks sensitive data exfiltration and prompt injection at the moment of interaction; the investigation-grade audit trail means you can replay exactly what got sent to ChatGPT and why it was allowed or blocked. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet quantified which departments are using which AI tools, because KonaSense assumes you want control, not visibility theater.
AI security consulting for governance, compliance, and secure AI system design
Platform governing human-to-AI interactions with policy enforcement & audit trails.
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Common questions about comparing CBRX AI Security & Governance vs KonaSense for your ai governance needs.
CBRX AI Security & Governance: AI security consulting for governance, compliance, and secure AI system design. built by CBRX. headquartered in Lithuania. Core capabilities include AI policy and governance framework development, AI system inventory and risk classification, EU AI Act, GDPR, NIS2, and DORA compliance alignment..
KonaSense: Platform governing human-to-AI interactions with policy enforcement & audit trails. built by KonaSense. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and risk-tier visualization across GenAI tools, SaaS-embedded AI, and browser extensions, Real-time prompt and model output evaluation with block, redact, and coach responses, Sensitive data detection and redaction (PII, credentials, source code, regulated data) at point of use..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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