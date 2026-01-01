Accorian Securing AI: AI security advisory and assessment services for secure AI deployment. built by Accorian. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include HITRUST AI Risk Management Framework readiness and certification services, NIST AI Risk Management Framework alignment and implementation, ISO 42001 AI management systems certification support..

KonaSense: Platform governing human-to-AI interactions with policy enforcement & audit trails. built by KonaSense. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and risk-tier visualization across GenAI tools, SaaS-embedded AI, and browser extensions, Real-time prompt and model output evaluation with block, redact, and coach responses, Sensitive data detection and redaction (PII, credentials, source code, regulated data) at point of use..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.