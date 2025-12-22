CBRX AI Security & Governance is a commercial ai governance tool by CBRX. DeepKeep is a commercial ai governance tool by DeepKeep. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security leaders who need to operationalize AI governance without building an internal AI security practice should use CBRX AI Security & Governance. The vendor's fractional AI security lead services combined with policy framework development addresses the specific gap most teams face: knowing what to govern versus how to actually govern it, with direct alignment to EU AI Act and DORA compliance. This is not for organizations looking to buy technology that automatically discovers and remediates AI risks; CBRX is consulting-first, advisory-led, and requires active organizational participation to implement controls downstream.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling to govern employee LLM use across public, internal, and embedded tools should evaluate DeepKeep first; it's the only platform that inspects both prompts and responses bidirectionally before and after model inference. Its NIST coverage in PR.AA and PR.DS reflects genuine access controls and data handling guardrails rather than monitoring theater. Skip this if your organization treats AI governance as a future problem or lacks IT buy-in to enforce model allowlisting across your user base.
AI security consulting for governance, compliance, and secure AI system design
Centralized governance and security platform for employee LLM interactions
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Common questions about comparing CBRX AI Security & Governance vs DeepKeep for your ai governance needs.
CBRX AI Security & Governance: AI security consulting for governance, compliance, and secure AI system design. built by CBRX. headquartered in Lithuania. Core capabilities include AI policy and governance framework development, AI system inventory and risk classification, EU AI Act, GDPR, NIS2, and DORA compliance alignment..
DeepKeep: Centralized governance and security platform for employee LLM interactions. built by DeepKeep. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Centralized control over AI tool access and usage, Monitoring of public, internal, and embedded AI tools, Runtime AI firewall for prompt and response inspection..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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