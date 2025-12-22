CBRX AI Security & Governance: AI security consulting for governance, compliance, and secure AI system design. built by CBRX. headquartered in Lithuania. Core capabilities include AI policy and governance framework development, AI system inventory and risk classification, EU AI Act, GDPR, NIS2, and DORA compliance alignment..

DeepKeep: Centralized governance and security platform for employee LLM interactions. built by DeepKeep. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Centralized control over AI tool access and usage, Monitoring of public, internal, and embedded AI tools, Runtime AI firewall for prompt and response inspection..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.