Caterpillar is a free agentic ai security tool by Alice. Dash Security is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Dash Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startup and SMB security teams adopting Claude Skills or similar AI agents need Caterpillar because it's the only free CLI scanner that catches permission escalation and credential theft in agent code before installation. It installs via curl with zero API key friction and covers both the ID.RA risk assessment and PR.PS platform hardening that NIST CSF 2.0 demands. Skip this if your organization needs post-deployment agent monitoring or runtime behavior analysis; Caterpillar stops threats at the gate, not in production.
Enterprise security teams deploying autonomous AI agents need Dash Security's pre-launch threat modeling, which catches agent-specific attack vectors before they reach production rather than reacting to breaches downstream. The platform's focus on agentic AI means it addresses prompt injection, tool abuse, and lateral movement chains that traditional endpoint and application security tools treat as edge cases. Skip this if your agents are still in sandbox phase or if you need mature integrations with existing SIEM tooling; the vendor is actively shipping, not battle-tested across thousands of deployments yet.
CLI scanner that detects security threats in AI agent skills before installation.
Pre-launch security platform targeting agentic AI enterprise environments.
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Common questions about comparing Caterpillar vs Dash Security for your agentic ai security needs.
Caterpillar: CLI scanner that detects security threats in AI agent skills before installation. built by Alice. Core capabilities include Scan AI skill files and directories for security threats, Detect dangerous or excessive permission requests, Identify data exfiltration behaviors in skills..
Dash Security: Pre-launch security platform targeting agentic AI enterprise environments. built by Dash Security..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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