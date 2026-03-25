Caterpillar: CLI scanner that detects security threats in AI agent skills before installation. built by Alice. Core capabilities include Scan AI skill files and directories for security threats, Detect dangerous or excessive permission requests, Identify data exfiltration behaviors in skills..

Dash Security: Pre-launch security platform targeting agentic AI enterprise environments. built by Dash Security..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.