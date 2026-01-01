CatchProbe LeakMAP: Leaked data intelligence platform with 40TB+ database for breach tracking. built by CatchProbe. Core capabilities include 40TB+ leaked data database, Leak content correlation and profiling, Domain-based search capabilities..

Outtake OSINT: AI-powered OSINT platform for threat detection across open web sources. built by Outtake. Core capabilities include AI-powered continuous monitoring across social media, forums, and open web sources, Multi-media analysis of text, images, video, and audio content, Narrative monitoring for emerging threat campaigns..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.