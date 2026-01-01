Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CatchProbe LeakMAP is a commercial digital risk protection tool by CatchProbe. Outtake OSINT is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Outtake. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, vendor maturity, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Security teams hunting for exposed credentials and breached data across dark web sources will find real value in LeakMAP's 40TB+ indexed database and domain-based search capabilities, which catch leaks faster than manual monitoring alone. The tool's strength in continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, paired with social media enrichment and multi-data-type correlation, means your team surfaces compromised assets before attackers weaponize them. Skip this if your priority is breach response and remediation workflows; LeakMAP is built for intelligence gathering and risk assessment, not incident containment.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in scattered threat signals across social media, forums, and the open web will find real value in Outtake OSINT's ability to cluster and correlate those narratives into actionable intelligence. The platform's multi-media analysis, location-based risk mapping, and third-party vendor monitoring address the specific gaps most organizations leave open between their network defenses and external brand/supply chain threats. Skip this if your team lacks dedicated personnel to act on external intelligence; Outtake feeds continuous data streams that require someone downstream to operationalize findings, and weak intake processes will just create alert fatigue.
Leaked data intelligence platform with 40TB+ database for breach tracking
AI-powered OSINT platform for threat detection across open web sources
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing CatchProbe LeakMAP vs Outtake OSINT for your digital risk protection needs.
CatchProbe LeakMAP: Leaked data intelligence platform with 40TB+ database for breach tracking. built by CatchProbe. Core capabilities include 40TB+ leaked data database, Leak content correlation and profiling, Domain-based search capabilities..
Outtake OSINT: AI-powered OSINT platform for threat detection across open web sources. built by Outtake. Core capabilities include AI-powered continuous monitoring across social media, forums, and open web sources, Multi-media analysis of text, images, video, and audio content, Narrative monitoring for emerging threat campaigns..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CatchProbe LeakMAP differentiates with 40TB+ leaked data database, Leak content correlation and profiling, Domain-based search capabilities. Outtake OSINT differentiates with AI-powered continuous monitoring across social media, forums, and open web sources, Multi-media analysis of text, images, video, and audio content, Narrative monitoring for emerging threat campaigns.
CatchProbe LeakMAP is developed by CatchProbe. Outtake OSINT is developed by Outtake with Unknown employees. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CatchProbe LeakMAP and Outtake OSINT serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Osint. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox