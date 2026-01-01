CatchProbe LeakMAP: Leaked data intelligence platform with 40TB+ database for breach tracking. built by CatchProbe. Core capabilities include 40TB+ leaked data database, Leak content correlation and profiling, Domain-based search capabilities..

DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.