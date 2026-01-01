Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CatchProbe LeakMAP is a commercial digital risk protection tool by CatchProbe. DeHashed is a commercial digital risk protection tool by DeHashed. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams hunting for exposed credentials and breached data across dark web sources will find real value in LeakMAP's 40TB+ indexed database and domain-based search capabilities, which catch leaks faster than manual monitoring alone. The tool's strength in continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, paired with social media enrichment and multi-data-type correlation, means your team surfaces compromised assets before attackers weaponize them. Skip this if your priority is breach response and remediation workflows; LeakMAP is built for intelligence gathering and risk assessment, not incident containment.
Security teams managing incident response and breach investigation will get the most from DeHashed because it aggregates leaked credentials and compromised data across the dark web and public sources faster than manual hunting, cutting weeks off breach scope assessment. The tool's free tier removes cost friction for teams that need quick lookups without budget approval; paid plans add API access and historical data that scale for larger investigations. Skip this if your priority is preventing breaches before they happen; DeHashed is forensic and reactive, best paired with proactive threat intelligence and identity governance tools rather than used standalone.
Leaked data intelligence platform with 40TB+ database for breach tracking
Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel.
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Common questions about comparing CatchProbe LeakMAP vs DeHashed for your digital risk protection needs.
CatchProbe LeakMAP: Leaked data intelligence platform with 40TB+ database for breach tracking. built by CatchProbe. Core capabilities include 40TB+ leaked data database, Leak content correlation and profiling, Domain-based search capabilities..
DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CatchProbe LeakMAP differentiates with 40TB+ leaked data database, Leak content correlation and profiling, Domain-based search capabilities. DeHashed differentiates with Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications.
CatchProbe LeakMAP is developed by CatchProbe. DeHashed is developed by DeHashed. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CatchProbe LeakMAP and DeHashed serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach, Osint. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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