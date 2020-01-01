Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CatchProbe LeakMAP is a commercial digital risk protection tool by CatchProbe. DarkArmor is a commercial digital risk protection tool by CyberArmor. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams hunting for exposed credentials and breached data across dark web sources will find real value in LeakMAP's 40TB+ indexed database and domain-based search capabilities, which catch leaks faster than manual monitoring alone. The tool's strength in continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, paired with social media enrichment and multi-data-type correlation, means your team surfaces compromised assets before attackers weaponize them. Skip this if your priority is breach response and remediation workflows; LeakMAP is built for intelligence gathering and risk assessment, not incident containment.
Leaked data intelligence platform with 40TB+ database for breach tracking
Dark web pre-breach intel platform detecting compromised credentials early.
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Common questions about comparing CatchProbe LeakMAP vs DarkArmor for your digital risk protection needs.
CatchProbe LeakMAP: Leaked data intelligence platform with 40TB+ database for breach tracking. built by CatchProbe. Core capabilities include 40TB+ leaked data database, Leak content correlation and profiling, Domain-based search capabilities..
DarkArmor: Dark web pre-breach intel platform detecting compromised credentials early. built by CyberArmor. Core capabilities include Pre-breach credential compromise detection, Dark web monitoring for fresh, unreplicated data, Stolen MFA session cookie detection..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CatchProbe LeakMAP differentiates with 40TB+ leaked data database, Leak content correlation and profiling, Domain-based search capabilities. DarkArmor differentiates with Pre-breach credential compromise detection, Dark web monitoring for fresh, unreplicated data, Stolen MFA session cookie detection.
CatchProbe LeakMAP is developed by CatchProbe. DarkArmor is developed by CyberArmor founded in 2020-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CatchProbe LeakMAP and DarkArmor serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach, Threat Feed. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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