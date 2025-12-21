Calypso AI Inference Platform: Platform securing AI models at inference with red-teaming, defense & monitoring. built by CalypsoAI. Core capabilities include Model-agnostic support for any LLM, Agentic red-teaming for vulnerability testing, Real-time adaptive protection at inference..

HackerOne AI Red Teaming: Human-led AI red teaming service for testing AI models, APIs, and integrations. built by HackerOne. Core capabilities include Human-led adversarial testing by AI security researchers, Testing for jailbreaks, misalignment, and policy violations, Customized threat modeling and test plan development..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.